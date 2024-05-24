IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

