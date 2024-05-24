Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 619.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 250,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

