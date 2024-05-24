Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.81 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $97,777.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $97,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. 52,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,570. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

