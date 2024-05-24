Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 18,000 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,149. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

