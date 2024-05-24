Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 96.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Copart by 49.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 108,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. 158,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,534. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

