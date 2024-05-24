Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. 260,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,712. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

