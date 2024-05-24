Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,222 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,333. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

