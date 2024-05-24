Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 1,500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 2.7 %

MDB stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,283. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.81 and its 200-day moving average is $392.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.