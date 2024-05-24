Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,939,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.15.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

