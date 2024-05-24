Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.55 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 418.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,188,000 after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.72. 198,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,892. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.86.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

