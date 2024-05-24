Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,528 shares of company stock worth $37,060,321. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.99. 6,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,320. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.55 and a 200-day moving average of $233.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

