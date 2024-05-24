Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,354 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

