Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

AKAM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,731. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.94 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

