Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVY traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,269 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.