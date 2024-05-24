Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.94 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 249.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 159,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,734. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

