Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 6,160 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average is $148.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

