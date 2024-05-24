Cencora (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.350-13.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cencora also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.35-13.55 EPS.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.90.

COR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.17. 94,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,048. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $163.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.17.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock worth $17,747,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

