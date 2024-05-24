CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $87.58. 36,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.