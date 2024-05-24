Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 5,186 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.61. 50,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,493. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $256.66. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.