HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $32.61. 405,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

