Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.72. 20,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,952. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.39 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

