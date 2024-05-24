Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.