Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 892,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,900,659. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.