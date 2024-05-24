Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. 78,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,961. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

