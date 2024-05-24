Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

