Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $264.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

