Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,906 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.24. 57,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,194. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

