Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $77,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

