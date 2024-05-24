Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 198,924 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $78,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

