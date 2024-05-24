Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $79,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 536.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after buying an additional 424,684 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

