Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,129,718 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Green Plains worth $80,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

