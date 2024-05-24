Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 323,168 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $80,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

