Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $83,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $166,766,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

