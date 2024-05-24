WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $84,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

