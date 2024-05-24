Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707,857 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 532,192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $85,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 130,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

