Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,506 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $87,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $334,632,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,541,000 after purchasing an additional 151,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

