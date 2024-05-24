Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Monaco Nicolas Del Sells 3,423 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OC stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $181.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

