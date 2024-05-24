Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 215.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. 312,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,235. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Star Bulk Carriers

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.