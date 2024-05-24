Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

