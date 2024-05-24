CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

CONMED has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CONMED to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.