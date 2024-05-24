B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 260.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GRTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 24,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.