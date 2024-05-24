Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of NUVB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 31,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 507,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

