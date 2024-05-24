Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.93.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

