AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $197.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.39.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 11,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,053. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

