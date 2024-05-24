Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $721.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.