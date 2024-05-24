Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $149.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

APH traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $137.72. 392,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $138.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.

Amphenol shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $181,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 36.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

