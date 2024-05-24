VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) PT Lowered to $1.70 at Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.70 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

VerifyMe stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.75. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VerifyMe will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

