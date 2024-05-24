Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at TD Cowen

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 20,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,430. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

