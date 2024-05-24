H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of HEES stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 21,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,932. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

