Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 573,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,252. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,138 shares of company stock worth $3,158,429. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

